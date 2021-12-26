Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Bought by Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,526 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,846 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises 1.5% of Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $6,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,074,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,096,783,000 after buying an additional 593,028 shares during the period. Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,324,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,943,000 after buying an additional 120,840 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,350,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,249,000 after buying an additional 69,261 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,785,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,058,000 after buying an additional 30,076 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 984,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,016,000 after buying an additional 65,832 shares during the period.

Shares of VBR traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $177.61. The stock had a trading volume of 359,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,381. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $138.83 and a fifty-two week high of $187.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.54.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

