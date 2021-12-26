Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE) Shares Acquired by Red Cedar Investment Management LLC

Red Cedar Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE) by 28.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 701,779 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 153,990 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 18.3% of Red Cedar Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC owned 5.37% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares worth $140,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VONE. FMR LLC increased its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 83.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 26.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 268,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,684,000 after purchasing an additional 14,643 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,008,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth about $82,000.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $1.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $217.11. 48,861 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,157. Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $171.15 and a fifty-two week high of $219.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $214.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.776 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th.

