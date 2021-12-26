Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by Fiducient Advisors LLC

Fiducient Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,605 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 4.1% of Fiducient Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Fiducient Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $13,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VO. Asio Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 101.4% during the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 548.4% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO traded up $1.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $252.69. The stock had a trading volume of 448,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 694,052. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $201.88 and a 52 week high of $261.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $252.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $244.85.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

