Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI) Stake Raised by Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI) by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 513,103 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,976 shares during the quarter. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 7.8% of Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $33,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 25,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VYMI traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $66.78. 362,641 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,093. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $60.21 and a 1-year high of $71.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.08 and a 200-day moving average of $67.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.964 per share. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This is an increase from Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73.

