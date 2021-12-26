Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI) Position Reduced by Linscomb & Williams Inc.

Linscomb & Williams Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI) by 0.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 110,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 661 shares during the quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $7,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.9% during the third quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,401,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,617,000 after purchasing an additional 594,902 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,234,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,921,000 after purchasing an additional 218,058 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 533,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,238,000 after purchasing an additional 9,367 shares during the period. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.0% during the third quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 513,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,890,000 after purchasing an additional 66,976 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 425,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,948,000 after purchasing an additional 57,361 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:VYMI traded up $0.43 on Friday, reaching $66.78. 362,641 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,093. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $60.21 and a fifty-two week high of $71.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $67.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a $0.964 dividend. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This is a boost from Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73.

