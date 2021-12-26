Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Sold by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 17.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 546 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RDA Financial Network raised its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 5,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 209,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,730,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 239,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,084,000 after acquiring an additional 11,844 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 4,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 72.8% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 55,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,658,000 after acquiring an additional 23,279 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VHT opened at $264.82 on Friday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $216.25 and a fifty-two week high of $266.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $256.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $254.26.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

