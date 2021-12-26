Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Shares Sold by GFS Advisors LLC

GFS Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 11.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,950 shares during the period. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 7,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 14.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VGK opened at $67.63 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $59.40 and a 1 year high of $70.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.19.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

