Van ECK Associates Corp Reduces Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 914,587 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 154,803 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $138,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,738 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,141,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.6% during the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,211 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.2% during the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,642 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.6% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 12,203 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.3% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 36,014 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,454,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, CFO John M. Wall sold 5,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.98, for a total value of $941,835.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Anirudh Devgan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.00, for a total transaction of $4,725,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 168,177 shares of company stock worth $28,925,345. 2.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CDNS stock traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $187.48. 752,876 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,448,071. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $178.22 and its 200-day moving average is $159.10. The company has a market cap of $51.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.11 and a fifty-two week high of $190.09.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 23.30%. The business had revenue of $750.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

CDNS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cadence Design Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.54.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

