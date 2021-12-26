Van ECK Associates Corp Has $674.76 Million Stock Holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,013,802 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 431,689 shares during the quarter. Agnico Eagle Mines accounts for 1.7% of Van ECK Associates Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 5.33% of Agnico Eagle Mines worth $674,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 106.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 680 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 791 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AEM traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.60. 2,114,577 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,510,282. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a PEG ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.79. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52-week low of $47.07 and a 52-week high of $76.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.92.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The mining company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $974.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $981.31 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 16.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 53.03%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AEM. National Bankshares lowered shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$82.00 to C$80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.19.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

