Van ECK Associates Corp Grows Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,435,504 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,251 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $179,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MDT. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in Medtronic by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 8,491 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,746 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Medtronic by 68.4% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 5,680 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,768 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 79.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded up $1.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $102.90. The stock had a trading volume of 7,255,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,889,062. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $98.38 and a 1 year high of $135.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $114.59 and its 200-day moving average is $123.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.80.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.62%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $148.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $137.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $153.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.52.

In related news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard H. Anderson bought 5,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $103.26 per share, for a total transaction of $517,332.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

