Van ECK Associates Corp Grows Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 25.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 842,398 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 169,000 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.14% of Boeing worth $185,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 28.6% in the second quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 207 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 53.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total value of $219,651.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $306.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Vertical Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $305.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $275.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.29.

Shares of NYSE:BA traded up $2.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $204.22. 7,404,762 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,253,631. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $209.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $220.62. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $185.26 and a 12-month high of $278.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.84 and a beta of 1.52.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.39) EPS. Boeing’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

