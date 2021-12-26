Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 289,427 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,110,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 289,427 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments makes up 1.0% of Van ECK Associates Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $405,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,335,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 27,052 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,970 shares in the last quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 687,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $132,084,000 after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Shares of TXN stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $187.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,266,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,273,554. The company has a 50 day moving average of $191.94 and a 200 day moving average of $190.96. The stock has a market cap of $173.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $160.48 and a 12-month high of $202.26.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 41.61% and a return on equity of 68.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Haviv Ilan sold 48,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.89, for a total value of $9,018,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Mark Gary sold 4,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $948,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,241 shares of company stock worth $10,772,343 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Longbow Research downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.74.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

Further Reading: What is the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.