Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 224,263 Shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,361,061 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 224,263 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 2.03% of Aspen Technology worth $167,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 1.7% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 13,117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 2.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 342,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,067,000 after acquiring an additional 8,746 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 10.0% in the third quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 209.9% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 21.9% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 97,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,989,000 after acquiring an additional 17,525 shares during the period. 97.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZPN traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $149.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,039. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.29 and a fifty-two week high of $169.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.44. The company has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.36.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.12. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 47.03% and a net margin of 44.70%. The company had revenue of $136.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Aspen Technology in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upgraded Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $150.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Aspen Technology from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aspen Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Aspen Technology from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.57.

In other news, Director Donald P. Casey sold 10,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.51, for a total value of $1,627,739.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

