UWM (NYSE:UWMC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UWM (NYSE:UWMC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “UWM Holdings Corporation is a parent of United Wholesale Mortgage. It underwrites and provides closing documentation for residential mortgage loans. UWM Holdings Corporation, formerly known as Gores Holdings IV Inc., is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan. “

UWMC has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler began coverage on UWM in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $6.50 price target for the company. UBS Group began coverage on UWM in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $8.50 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush raised UWM from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $8.75 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.71.

Shares of UWMC stock opened at $6.38 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.47. UWM has a twelve month low of $5.41 and a twelve month high of $14.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $690.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.45 million. On average, research analysts predict that UWM will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UWMC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in UWM during the second quarter worth $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in UWM during the third quarter worth $32,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in UWM during the second quarter worth $69,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in UWM during the third quarter worth $73,000. Finally, DDD Partners LLC purchased a new position in UWM during the third quarter worth $80,000. 26.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UWM Company Profile

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

