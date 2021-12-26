USDX Trading 0.3% Higher Over Last Week (USDX)

USDX (CURRENCY:USDX) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 26th. One USDX coin can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00001425 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. USDX has a market capitalization of $632,827.72 and $1,201.00 worth of USDX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, USDX has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get USDX alerts:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002009 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00006744 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00006796 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000831 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000137 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000010 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0957 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000015 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDX Profile

USDX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 27th, 2018. USDX’s total supply is 3,768,685 coins. USDX’s official website is usdx.cash. USDX’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. USDX’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet.

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

Buying and Selling USDX

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for USDX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.