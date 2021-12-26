US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.67 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) will report $7.67 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for US Foods’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.60 billion to $7.73 billion. US Foods posted sales of $6.14 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 24.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that US Foods will report full year sales of $29.46 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $29.27 billion to $29.58 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $31.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $30.87 billion to $32.56 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for US Foods.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. US Foods had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The business had revenue of $7.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. US Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

USFD has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of US Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of US Foods from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet cut shares of US Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of US Foods from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of US Foods in a report on Friday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of US Foods by 127.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 265,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,196,000 after buying an additional 148,890 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in US Foods by 3.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 125,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,797,000 after purchasing an additional 4,281 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in US Foods in the second quarter worth about $11,960,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in US Foods in the second quarter worth about $3,990,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in US Foods by 7.7% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 129,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,983,000 after purchasing an additional 9,244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE USFD traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $34.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,431,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,138,232. US Foods has a twelve month low of $30.02 and a twelve month high of $42.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 230.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.51 and its 200-day moving average is $35.05.

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

