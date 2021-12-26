US Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 7,847 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in L. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Loews in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Loews in the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Loews in the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Loews in the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC grew its stake in Loews by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE L traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 460,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 861,540. Loews Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.74 and a fifty-two week high of $59.39. The stock has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Loews (NYSE:L) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.22. Loews had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 6.24%. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.08%.

In related news, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 5,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $305,271.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Mark S. Schwartz sold 8,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total transaction of $505,657.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,584 shares of company stock worth $836,032 over the last ninety days. 16.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Loews from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the oil and gas business. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial, Diamond Offshore, Boardwalk Pipeline, Loews Hotels and Corporate. The CNA Financial segment offers property, casualty, insurance, and underwriting services.

