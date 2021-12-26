US Asset Management LLC Takes $938,000 Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,480 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,000. The Goldman Sachs Group accounts for about 0.9% of US Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 66.7% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 205.3% during the second quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 174 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 70.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $435.00 price objective (up previously from $370.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $432.00 to $451.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $460.00 price target on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, October 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $423.81.

Shares of NYSE GS traded up $2.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $385.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,624,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,763,811. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $398.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $390.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $253.75 and a 12 month high of $426.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.51.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.78 by $5.15. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 24.52% and a net margin of 34.46%. The firm had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 60.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.19%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.