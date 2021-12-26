US Asset Management LLC Takes $627,000 Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $627,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 147.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. 92.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on PLD. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $137.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $146.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $144.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prologis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.40.

In other news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total value of $201,756.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Hamid R. Moghadam sold 14,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.64, for a total transaction of $2,076,307.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 321,380 shares of company stock worth $46,364,298 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

PLD traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $161.75. 3,047,842 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,510,177. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $93.08 and a one year high of $165.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.59 billion, a PE ratio of 61.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $152.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.77.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.06). Prologis had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 42.95%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th. Prologis’s payout ratio is 95.09%.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

