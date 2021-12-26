US Asset Management LLC Invests $783,000 in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,247 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $783,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MCD. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 59.0% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,715 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,937,000 after buying an additional 4,720 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 14.3% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 2,000 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 5.2% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,488 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,347,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the second quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 30.3% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 191,752 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $44,293,000 after buying an additional 44,559 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

MCD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $269.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $266.10.

McDonald’s stock traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $265.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,509,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,736,057. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $202.73 and a 1-year high of $267.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $252.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $243.53. The company has a market cap of $198.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.33% and a negative return on equity of 99.00%. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total value of $1,061,152.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Article: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.