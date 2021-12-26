US Asset Management LLC Invests $543,000 in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,210 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $543,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BDX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 25.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,982,788 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,157,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654,142 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 16.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,175,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,231,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,224 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the second quarter worth $290,398,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 37.6% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,239,048 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $304,650,000 after acquiring an additional 338,366 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1,082.2% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 367,293 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $89,322,000 after acquiring an additional 336,224 shares during the period. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BDX shares. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $285.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $265.29.

BDX stock traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $248.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 964,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,379,329. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $235.13 and a twelve month high of $267.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $245.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $247.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.34, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.71.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This is a positive change from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is presently 50.80%.

Becton, Dickinson and announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical instruments supplier to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 3,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $851,955.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $58,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

