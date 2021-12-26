Urus (URUS) Market Capitalization Reaches $2.82 Million

Urus (CURRENCY:URUS) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 26th. One Urus coin can now be purchased for approximately $6.00 or 0.00018659 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Urus has a total market cap of $2.82 million and approximately $222,855.00 worth of Urus was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Urus has traded down 15.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00005720 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001232 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002004 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.32 or 0.00044685 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002004 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00007449 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Urus Coin Profile

Urus (CRYPTO:URUS) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2021. Urus’ official Twitter account is @getaurox

According to CryptoCompare, “The Urus Token will power a decentralized lending and borrowing platform integrated with a trading platform with 4X margin lending capabilities. “

Urus Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Urus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Urus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Urus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

