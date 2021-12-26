URU Metals (LON:URU) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $281.28

URU Metals Limited (LON:URU)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 281.28 ($3.72) and traded as low as GBX 184 ($2.43). URU Metals shares last traded at GBX 184 ($2.43), with a volume of 10 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of £3.03 million and a P/E ratio of -5.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 197.20 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 281.28.

URU Metals Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral projects primarily in South Africa. The company explores for uranium, oil, gold, nickel, copper, and platinum group metals. Its flagship property is the Zebedelia Nickel Project located in the Limpopo Province of South Africa. The company was formerly known as Niger Uranium Limited and changed its name to URU Metals Limited in March 2011.

