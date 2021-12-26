United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.38.

UAL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on United Airlines from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Cowen raised their target price on United Airlines from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in United Airlines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in United Airlines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in United Airlines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in United Airlines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. increased its stake in United Airlines by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 790 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 59.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:UAL traded up $0.30 on Tuesday, hitting $44.87. 10,309,823 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,518,673. United Airlines has a 52 week low of $38.88 and a 52 week high of $63.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.76. The company has a market cap of $14.52 billion, a PE ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 1.48.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.65) by $0.63. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 112.46% and a negative net margin of 16.19%. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($8.16) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 211.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Airlines will post -14.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

