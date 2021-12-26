UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.60.

UNCFF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of UniCredit to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UniCredit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

OTCMKTS UNCFF traded up $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 208 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,988. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.87. UniCredit has a 1-year low of $8.65 and a 1-year high of $15.35.

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, hedging, and treasury solutions.

