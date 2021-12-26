U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 7,062 iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $771,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MTM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Gibson Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gibson Capital LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Smart Money Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 4,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock opened at $113.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.17. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $89.79 and a 1-year high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

