U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,361 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RIO. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 162.5% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 525 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP lifted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 77.3% during the second quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 585 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 84.9% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 601 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 66.1% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 666 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on RIO. Liberum Capital upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.60.

NYSE RIO opened at $66.21 on Friday. Rio Tinto Group has a twelve month low of $59.58 and a twelve month high of $95.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO).

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.