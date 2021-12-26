U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 42,500 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $900,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Global Partners as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Partners during the second quarter worth about $16,611,000. Bramshill Investments LLC grew its holdings in Global Partners by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 123,027 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,189,000 after buying an additional 10,726 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Global Partners by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,740 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 2,432 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Global Partners by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 28,740 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Global Partners by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 24,018 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 2,453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Partners alerts:

NYSE:GLP opened at $22.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $766.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73 and a beta of 1.38. Global Partners LP has a 1 year low of $16.50 and a 1 year high of $27.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.22. Global Partners had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 0.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Global Partners LP will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Global Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 242.11%.

Several research firms have weighed in on GLP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. TheStreet cut Global Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st.

Global Partners Company Profile

Global Partners LP engages in purchasing, selling, storing, and logistics of transporting petroleum and related products. It operates through the following business segments; Wholesale, Gasoline Distribution and Station Operations (GDSO) and Commercial. The Wholesale segment sells branded and unbranded gasoline and gasoline blendstocks and diesel to wholesale distributors.

Further Reading: How to identify percentage decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.