U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $860,000 Investment in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 29,100 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $860,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Simmons First National in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simmons First National in the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 9,891 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg acquired a new stake in shares of Simmons First National in the 2nd quarter valued at about $292,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 13,635 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Paul D. Kanneman sold 5,785 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total value of $173,897.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

SFNC opened at $29.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 0.81. Simmons First National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.76 and a fifty-two week high of $33.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $193.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.88 million. Simmons First National had a net margin of 31.64% and a return on equity of 9.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.35%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SFNC shares. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Simmons First National in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Simmons First National to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Simmons First National Profile

Simmons First National Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and other financial products and services to individual and corporate customers. It conducts banking operations in communities throughout Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas.

