U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by Linscomb & Williams Inc.

Linscomb & Williams Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 140,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,735 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $8,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First National Bank of South Miami increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 7.6% during the third quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 2,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.2% during the second quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 8,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 4.2% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 4.5% during the second quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 0.4% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 55,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,313,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. 73.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on USB. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. UBS Group began coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Friday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Raymond James lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.90.

NYSE USB traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.31. 4,679,482 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,240,789. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $42.47 and a fifty-two week high of $63.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.00.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 32.30%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 36.95%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

