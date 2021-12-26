Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) Receives $6.86 Consensus PT from Analysts

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.89.

TWO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Two Harbors Investment from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised Two Harbors Investment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of NYSE:TWO traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.06. The company had a trading volume of 2,552,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,897,862. Two Harbors Investment has a twelve month low of $5.43 and a twelve month high of $8.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.57.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. Two Harbors Investment had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 192.07%. The firm had revenue of $14.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 76.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Two Harbors Investment will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.22%. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.26%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWO. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 41.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 522,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,076,000 after buying an additional 153,900 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 56.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 10,052 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 19.8% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 417,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,153,000 after buying an additional 69,039 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund purchased a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the second quarter worth $1,542,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 1.0% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 340,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after purchasing an additional 3,461 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in, financing, and managing agency residential mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its stockholders over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

