TSP Capital Management Group LLC Boosts Stake in Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT)

TSP Capital Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT) by 105.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 268,624 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 137,875 shares during the period. TSP Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Assertio were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Assertio in the second quarter worth $133,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Assertio by 520.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 258,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 217,042 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Assertio by 275.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 175,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 128,445 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Assertio in the second quarter worth $395,000. Finally, Littlejohn & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Assertio by 27.1% in the second quarter. Littlejohn & Co. LLC now owns 781,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 166,824 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASRT traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.20. The stock had a trading volume of 905,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,941,580. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Assertio Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.85 and a 12 month high of $5.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.19 million, a PE ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.28.

Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. Assertio had a negative return on equity of 34.57% and a negative net margin of 28.04%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.36) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Assertio Holdings, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Assertio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Assertio Profile

Assertio Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial pharmaceutical products. Its commercial portfolio of branded products focuses on the following areas: neurology, hospital, and pain and inflammation. The company was founded on August 7, 1995 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, IL.

