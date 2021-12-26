TSP Capital Management Group LLC Acquires 15,050 Shares of Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO)

TSP Capital Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 371,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,050 shares during the quarter. Consolidated Water comprises 1.4% of TSP Capital Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. TSP Capital Management Group LLC owned approximately 2.44% of Consolidated Water worth $4,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CWCO. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Water in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Water by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 13,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Water by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 15,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Water by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Water in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CWCO traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $11.02. The stock had a trading volume of 28,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,610. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.73. Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. has a 12-month low of $10.36 and a 12-month high of $15.37.

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). Consolidated Water had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 2.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st.

Consolidated Water Profile

Consolidated Water Co Ltd. engages in the development and operation of seawater desalination plants and water distribution systems. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing. The Retail segment operates the water utility for the Seven Mile Beach and West Bay areas of Grand Cayman Islands.

