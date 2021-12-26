Travala.com (AVA) Price Up 12.6% This Week

Travala.com (CURRENCY:AVA) traded 5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 25th. One Travala.com coin can currently be bought for $1.99 or 0.00003927 BTC on major exchanges. Travala.com has a total market capitalization of $100.92 million and approximately $9.42 million worth of Travala.com was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Travala.com has traded 12.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001979 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001832 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.33 or 0.00058001 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,075.00 or 0.08059623 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.95 or 0.00055281 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,636.66 or 1.00150368 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.95 or 0.00073088 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00008389 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Travala.com

Travala.com’s genesis date was August 4th, 2017. Travala.com’s total supply is 61,011,389 coins and its circulating supply is 50,825,637 coins. The Reddit community for Travala.com is /r/Travala and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Travala.com’s official message board is medium.com/@travala . Travala.com’s official website is www.travala.com . Travala.com’s official Twitter account is @Avalonplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “Travala.com (AVA) is a travel booking platform based on the NEO blockchain. The platform itself operates both a centralized front-end allowing suppliers to edit their listings, whilst operating a decentralized backend incorporating the NEO blockchain governing the AVA engine. Thus, building a trusted, transparent and secure travel booking platform reducing the costs associated with the travel industry. Travala.com was designed to be a real-world use platform and by utilizing the NEO blockchain it allows us to position ourselves above potential competition operating within the crypto space. NEO operating at 1,000 transactions per second with the aim to be running at 100,000 TPS by 2020 [as mentioned in NEO Devcon]. “

Buying and Selling Travala.com

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Travala.com directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Travala.com should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Travala.com using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

