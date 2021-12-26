TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $128.50.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on TransUnion from $131.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Atlantic Securities upgraded TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on TransUnion from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

In other TransUnion news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.48, for a total transaction of $75,442.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Siddharth N. Mehta sold 42,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total value of $4,973,069.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,567 shares of company stock worth $5,192,812. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRU. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of TransUnion by 66.7% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the second quarter worth about $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in TransUnion by 114.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 253 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in TransUnion by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TransUnion stock traded up $1.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $117.58. 795,536 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,067,435. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $114.47 and a 200 day moving average of $115.12. TransUnion has a 1-year low of $83.11 and a 1-year high of $125.35. The company has a market capitalization of $22.53 billion, a PE ratio of 48.19 and a beta of 1.31.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. TransUnion had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 15.66%. The firm had revenue of $791.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is 15.57%.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

