TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Receives $46.40 Average Target Price from Analysts

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.40.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TransMedics Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $49.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

In other news, VP John F. Carey sold 1,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.33, for a total value of $54,314.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Edwin M. Kania, Jr. bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.56 per share, for a total transaction of $2,256,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TMDX. AXA S.A. grew its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 351,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,675,000 after buying an additional 72,894 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 819,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,205,000 after buying an additional 297,593 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 67.5% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 33,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 13,500 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in TransMedics Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $969,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in TransMedics Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $789,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TMDX traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.02. 86,163 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 444,097. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.31. The company has a quick ratio of 6.95, a current ratio of 7.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. TransMedics Group has a 1 year low of $17.19 and a 1 year high of $49.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $583.68 million, a P/E ratio of -15.23 and a beta of 1.77.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.15). TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 41.03% and a negative net margin of 134.15%. The business had revenue of $5.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.73 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that TransMedics Group will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TransMedics Group

TransMedics Group, Inc operates as a commercial stage medical technology company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of organ care system platform. It focuses on the preservation of human organs for transplant in a near-physiologic condition to address the limitations of cold storage organ preservation.

