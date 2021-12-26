TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 24.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,645 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 5,531 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $10,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 315.4% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 54 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group during the second quarter valued at about $56,000. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 100.0% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 120 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group during the third quarter valued at about $87,000. 96.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $641.27, for a total value of $7,374,605.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.17, for a total value of $6,271,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 73,000 shares of company stock worth $46,679,885. Corporate insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

TDG stock traded up $13.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $628.00. 201,550 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 272,749. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $517.37 and a twelve month high of $688.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $621.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $629.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.56.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The aerospace company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.55. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 14.17%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 13.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TDG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on TransDigm Group from $668.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on TransDigm Group in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $732.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on TransDigm Group from $665.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on TransDigm Group from $680.00 to $708.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded TransDigm Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $700.00 to $790.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $702.72.

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

