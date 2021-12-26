TMD Wealth Management LLC Purchases 9 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

TMD Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 398 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 0.4% of TMD Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. TMD Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Saban Cheryl bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 450.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 7,951 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,994.60, for a total transaction of $23,810,064.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,896.12, for a total transaction of $139,013.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 203,191 shares of company stock valued at $447,222,789 over the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GOOG traded up $3.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $2,942.85. 690,293 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,273,849. The company has a market cap of $1.95 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,916.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,787.12. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,699.00 and a 1 year high of $3,037.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $16.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,203.55.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

