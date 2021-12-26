Theta Fuel Market Capitalization Achieves $1.19 Billion (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (CURRENCY:TFUEL) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 26th. During the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded 13% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Theta Fuel coin can now be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000447 BTC on popular exchanges. Theta Fuel has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion and $45.36 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $115.24 or 0.00229174 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003204 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.00 or 0.00031824 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $257.32 or 0.00511704 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.80 or 0.00075169 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00008083 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000504 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000159 BTC.

About Theta Fuel

TFUEL uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,301,214,400 coins. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @Theta_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org . Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e . The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Theta Network and protocol aim to solve various challenges the video streaming industry faces today. First, tokens on the Theta blockchain are used as an incentive to encourage individual users to share their redundant computing and bandwidth resources as caching or relay nodes for video streams. This improves the quality of stream delivery and solves the “last-mile” delivery problem, the main bottleneck for traditional content delivery pipelines, especially for high-resolution high bitrate 4k, and 8k. Second, with sufficient network density, the majority of viewers will pull streams from peering caching nodes, allowing video platforms to significantly reduce content delivery network (CDN) costs. More importantly, by introducing tokens as an end-user incentive mechanism the Theta Network allows video platforms to deepen viewer engagement, drive incremental revenues “

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

