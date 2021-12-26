The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Shares Bought by TSP Capital Management Group LLC

TSP Capital Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 524,102 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,217 shares during the period. Western Union comprises 3.6% of TSP Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. TSP Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Western Union were worth $10,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WU. Burney Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Western Union by 2.0% in the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 23,172 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Union by 2.5% in the second quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 19,632 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Western Union by 0.5% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 96,076 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,943,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Western Union by 2.4% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,260 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Western Union by 0.5% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 105,975 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,434,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. 98.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on WU. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Western Union from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Western Union from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Western Union from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of Western Union from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Western Union from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.73.

NYSE WU traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,786,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,041,695. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.73. The Western Union Company has a 1-year low of $15.69 and a 1-year high of $26.61.

Western Union (NYSE:WU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Western Union had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 311.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is 47.47%.

Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

