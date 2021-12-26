The Transfer Token Tops One Day Trading Volume of $413,752.00 (TTT)

The Transfer Token (CURRENCY:TTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 26th. Over the last seven days, The Transfer Token has traded 0% higher against the dollar. The Transfer Token has a total market capitalization of $584.19 million and $413,752.00 worth of The Transfer Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One The Transfer Token coin can currently be bought for $5.57 or 0.00011160 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62.22 or 0.00124546 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000007 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000022 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001222 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Transfer Token Profile

The Transfer Token (TTT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on June 21st, 2017. The Transfer Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 104,789,399 coins. The Transfer Token’s official Twitter account is @Tap_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for The Transfer Token is medium.com/@atomofficialsns . The Reddit community for The Transfer Token is https://reddit.com/r/AtomSolutions and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for The Transfer Token is www.atom-solutions.jp/en/xecttt

According to CryptoCompare, “The Transfer Token (TTT), brainstormed and developed by Atom Solutions Co., Ltd, is a token native to Eternal Wallet, set to change the current landscape of currency exchange and overseas remittance. Intended to assist in the conducting of currency exchange. TTT aims to minimize the costs and fees of exchange compared with the current environment, and has a noteworthy feature in the form of Dividend Distribution. Put simply, users are entitled to receive a portion of the fees incurred from other users trading and exchanging on the Eternal Wallet platform, on a weekly basis, in accordance with the amount of TTT they hold in their Eternal Wallet account. Though native to Eternal Wallet, TTT can also be traded on a number of outside exchanges. “

The Transfer Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Transfer Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Transfer Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase The Transfer Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

