The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Acquired by Nvwm LLC

Nvwm LLC grew its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 15.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,431 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the quarter. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Avion Wealth increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 736.1% during the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 216.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 66.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KO opened at $58.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.48 billion, a PE ratio of 28.54, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.68. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $48.11 and a 1 year high of $58.92.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.72 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.22% and a net margin of 23.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 82.35%.

In other Coca-Cola news, COO Brian John Smith sold 37,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total value of $2,095,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total value of $1,049,400.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 93,282 shares of company stock valued at $5,319,662. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on KO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $55.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.29.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

