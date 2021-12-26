The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Sold by Delta Asset Management LLC TN

Delta Asset Management LLC TN lowered its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 11.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,355 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 181 shares during the quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the third quarter valued at $549,000. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 417.8% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 23,424 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after acquiring an additional 18,900 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the third quarter valued at $207,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in The Blackstone Group by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 6,926 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accuvest Global Advisors boosted its stake in The Blackstone Group by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 26,175 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,113,000 after buying an additional 7,526 shares during the last quarter. 63.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone II sold 500,000 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $38,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III acquired 35,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,434,350.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,649,349 shares of company stock worth $461,447,973. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BX traded up $4.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $135.00. 4,729,490 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,547,405. The firm has a market cap of $92.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.27 and a 52-week high of $149.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.50.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 25.47%. The company’s revenue was up 105.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $1.0275 per share. This is an increase from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.81%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BX shares. Bank of America started coverage on The Blackstone Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on The Blackstone Group from $114.50 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on The Blackstone Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on The Blackstone Group from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Blackstone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.33.

The Blackstone Group Profile

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

