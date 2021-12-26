Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Purchased by Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.

Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 1.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,117 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 16 shares during the quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its position in Tesla by 1.7% during the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 413,200 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $320,428,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors boosted its position in Tesla by 5.2% during the third quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 3,205 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the third quarter worth $344,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its position in Tesla by 0.7% during the third quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 9,876 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,659,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Tesla by 14.3% during the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 9,890 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on Tesla from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Tesla from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Tesla from $900.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Tesla from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Tesla from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $806.50.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $864.31, for a total value of $6,050,170.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $915.00, for a total value of $1,143,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,278,371 shares of company stock valued at $4,484,433,865. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLA stock traded up $58.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,067.00. The company had a trading volume of 30,842,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,580,623. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.39. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $539.49 and a twelve month high of $1,243.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 trillion, a P/E ratio of 345.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 2.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,048.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $824.95.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.90. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

