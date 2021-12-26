Terra Virtua Kolect Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $14.68 Million (TVK)

Terra Virtua Kolect (CURRENCY:TVK) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 26th. One Terra Virtua Kolect coin can now be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000459 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Terra Virtua Kolect has a total market capitalization of $151.21 million and $14.68 million worth of Terra Virtua Kolect was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Terra Virtua Kolect has traded 10.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Terra Virtua Kolect alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00005561 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001255 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001988 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.17 or 0.00046122 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001991 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00007520 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Terra Virtua Kolect Profile

Terra Virtua Kolect (TVK) is a coin. Its launch date was December 7th, 2020. Terra Virtua Kolect’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 655,004,118 coins. Terra Virtua Kolect’s official Twitter account is @terra_virtua and its Facebook page is accessible here . Terra Virtua Kolect’s official website is terravirtua.io . Terra Virtua Kolect’s official message board is medium.com/terravirtua/introducing-terra-virtua-tokenomics-aeb8a86f9dd7

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra Virtua Kolect is an immersive collectible platform across Mobile, AR and VR with unique social, gaming and creative experiences, enabled by blockchain. Terra Virtua's approach to collectibles is to engage users in new and unique ways. Using gamification, it moves from just collecting for the sake of completion to engaging users through competing and creating new experiences. “

Buying and Selling Terra Virtua Kolect

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Virtua Kolect directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra Virtua Kolect should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terra Virtua Kolect using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Terra Virtua Kolect Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terra Virtua Kolect and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.