Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in development of small-molecule single-agent and combination therapy candidates for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and other chronic liver diseases. Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in FOSTER CITY, Calif. “

Get Terns Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Terns Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TERN opened at $6.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.10. Terns Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $5.52 and a 1-year high of $28.36. The company has a market cap of $162.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.18.

Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.17. Analysts anticipate that Terns Pharmaceuticals will post -2.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TERN. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 602,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,279,000 after buying an additional 164,952 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,022,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,057,000 after buying an additional 134,819 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP grew its stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals by 319.9% during the 3rd quarter. Caas Capital Management LP now owns 85,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 65,404 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Terns Pharmaceuticals by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 193,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 50,267 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Terns Pharmaceuticals by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 128,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 30,056 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.14% of the company’s stock.

Terns Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small-molecule single-agent and combination therapy candidates for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and other chronic liver diseases. It develops TERN-101, a liver-distributed and non-bile acid farnesoid X receptor agonist, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of NASH; and TERN-201, a vascular adhesion protein-1 inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of NASH.

Recommended Story: Put Option

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Terns Pharmaceuticals (TERN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Terns Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terns Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.