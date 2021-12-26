Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.17.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TGLS shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Tecnoglass from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tecnoglass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Sidoti upgraded Tecnoglass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. B. Riley upgraded Tecnoglass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Tecnoglass from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Tecnoglass during the second quarter worth $32,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tecnoglass during the second quarter worth $46,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Tecnoglass during the second quarter worth $53,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Tecnoglass by 388.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tecnoglass during the second quarter worth $71,000. 19.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:TGLS traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $27.26. 359,678 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 400,568. Tecnoglass has a 1 year low of $6.50 and a 1 year high of $34.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $130.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.64 million. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 31.26% and a net margin of 14.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tecnoglass will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.065 dividend. This is an increase from Tecnoglass’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Tecnoglass’s payout ratio is 7.80%.

Tecnoglass, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and installation of specification architectural glass and windows products sold to the construction industry. It operates through the following geographical segments: Colombia, United States, Panama, and Other.

