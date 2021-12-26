Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.98.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank upped their price target on Taseko Mines from C$2.60 to C$2.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Liberum Capital lowered Taseko Mines from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Taseko Mines from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Taseko Mines from C$2.75 to C$3.10 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taseko Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

TGB stock opened at $2.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.75. Taseko Mines has a 1-year low of $1.07 and a 1-year high of $2.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $567.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22 and a beta of 2.29.

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The mining company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. Taseko Mines had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 7.34%. The firm had revenue of $105.29 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Taseko Mines will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Taseko Mines by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,294,440 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $13,690,000 after buying an additional 62,700 shares in the last quarter. Moore Capital Management LP increased its position in Taseko Mines by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 2,409,137 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,553,000 after buying an additional 742,874 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taseko Mines by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,123,379 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,013,000 after purchasing an additional 897,936 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Taseko Mines by 117.1% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 602,576 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 324,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Taseko Mines by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 507,492 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 58,677 shares in the last quarter. 18.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Taseko Mines

Taseko Mines Ltd. operates as a mining company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of mineral deposits. It holds interest in Gibraltar, Florence Copper, Aley Niobium, Yellowhead, New Prosperity, and Harmony projects. The company was founded on April 15, 1966 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

