Syntropy (NOIA) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $530,845.00

Syntropy (CURRENCY:NOIA) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. Syntropy has a total market cap of $142.96 million and approximately $530,845.00 worth of Syntropy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Syntropy coin can now be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00000556 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Syntropy has traded up 12.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Syntropy

Syntropy (CRYPTO:NOIA) is a coin. It was first traded on March 12th, 2018. Syntropy’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 510,262,742 coins. The Reddit community for Syntropy is https://reddit.com/r/SyntropyNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Syntropy’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Syntropy is syntropynet.com . Syntropy’s official message board is medium.com/syntropynet

According to CryptoCompare, “NOIA is a content delivery network technology that utilizes idle bandwidth and storage from computers around the world to create a widely distributed and decentralized layer of the internet’s infrastructure with the goal of improving data delivery across the internet. Every website and application in both current and decentralized internet can use NOIA for content delivery with the goal of decreasing expenses and realize more efficient content distribution. NOIA is an Ethereum-based token that serves as the sole currency within the system that is being transferred from its customers (content hosting websites) onto its nodes that deliver that content for them. “

Syntropy Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syntropy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syntropy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Syntropy using one of the exchanges listed above.

