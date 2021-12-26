Swingby Price Up 17.4% Over Last Week (SWINGBY)

Swingby (CURRENCY:SWINGBY) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 26th. Swingby has a market cap of $11.86 million and approximately $2.30 million worth of Swingby was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swingby coin can now be bought for about $0.0410 or 0.00000081 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Swingby has traded up 17.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001988 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000601 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001829 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001987 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.59 or 0.00060775 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00005585 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001248 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001987 BTC.

About Swingby

Swingby is a coin. Its launch date was July 23rd, 2020. Swingby’s total supply is 975,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 289,485,171 coins. The Reddit community for Swingby is https://reddit.com/r/swingbyofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swingby’s official Twitter account is @SwingbyProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Swingby is swingby.network/en . Swingby’s official message board is swingby.network/en/news

According to CryptoCompare, “Swingby Labs is a Singapore-based company founded in 2018. A group of cryptocurrency enthusiasts who joined forces to develop solutions to connect Bitcoin with other blockchains. Now, during final preparations for our launch sequence, it is developing a protocol that moves assets quickly between blockchains, named Skybridge, and a few other projects… all using the most cutting-edge technology and research. Swingby is a decentralized proof-of-stake network that uses the latest advancements in cryptography research to allow you to move your tokens onto other chains without a trusted party. Our first launch will bridge Bitcoin to Ethereum. “

